Cook rushed 13 times for 36 yards while adding three receptions on four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Dolphins.

Cook finished with the most non-QB touches for Buffalo on Sunday but wound up finishing behind five teammates in terms of fantasy output. To make matters worse, the 23-year-old failed to secure what would have been a certain 23-yard touchdown that hit him square in the hands. Despite this stinker of a regular-season finale, Cook's fantasy managers still enjoyed a breakout campaign where the second-round sophomore accrued 1,567 yards from scrimmage with six total touchdowns in 17 appearances while sticking as the Bills' lead back all year long. Cook won't get to rest on his laurels following a successful first season as the starter with the NFL playoffs commencing Jan. 13. Cook and the Bills will kickoff the action on Sunday Jan. 14 in a home playoff game against the Steelers.