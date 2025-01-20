Cook rushed 17 times for 67 yards and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 27-25 AFC divisional-round win over the Ravens.

Cook tied for the league lead with 16 rushing touchdowns in the regular season and added another touchdown on the ground in the wild-card round against the Broncos, but he didn't account for any of Buffalo's three rushing scores in the AFC divisional round. Ray Davis got the call for a one-yard touchdown on the opening drive, and Josh Allen tacked on two first-half touchdowns with his legs, but Cook easily led the team in rushing yards, as no teammate had more than 31. Cook also finished second on the team in receiving yards, so he was heavily involved despite failing to score. He'll continue to be a key cog in Buffalo's offense in the AFC Championship Game against Kansas City's stout run defense.