Cook participated fully in Wednesday's training camp practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Cook, who's seeking a new deal with the Bills, wasn't in attendance for voluntary workouts or OTA's in the early spring -- but was present for the team's mandatory minicamp last month, and is now "ready to go" for training camp, per coach Sean McDermott, via Alec White of the Bills' official site. As the coming campaign approaches, Cook remains locked in as Buffalo's top back, with Ray Davis and Ty Johnson set to reprise their complementary roles in the team's backfield.