Cook rushed 25 times for 179 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys.

Cook reached triple digits in scrimmage yards for the fifth consecutive game, and he hit that mark before halftime with 104 rushing yards and 42 receiving yards in the first half. That production included an 18-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Cook had an opportunity to add another receiving touchdown in the third quarter but dropped a pass just outside the end zone. That was a rare mistake in an otherwise outstanding performance from the second-year running back, who blew past his previous career high of 123 rushing yards from Week 2 against the Raiders. Cook put an exclamation point on his career-best performance with a 24-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Buffalo has found success with a more run-heavy approach in recent weeks, so Cook's poised to maintain a prominent role in Week 16 against the reeling Chargers.