Cook (contract dispute) is reporting for the start of training camp but won't necessarily be a full participant, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Seeking an extension in the final year of his rookie contract, Cook stayed away from the Bills throughout OTAs before showing up for mandatory minicamp in mid-June. Reports back in June weren't optimistic about progress on an extension, but Pelissero notes that Cook still wants to stay in Buffalo. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests Cook may end up "holding in", which would mean attending practices and meetings (and avoiding fines) but not actually practicing.