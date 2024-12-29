Cook rushed 15 times for 53 yards and a touchdown and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jets.
Cook's yardage plummeted after he rushed for at least 100 yards in three of the previous four games. He ran in a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter for his 15th rushing touchdown of the campaign. Cook may not get a chance to add to that total in Week 18 against the Patriots since Buffalo has locked in the No. 2 seed and could rest its starters.
