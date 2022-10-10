Cool rushed four times for 31 yards and touchdown in Sunday's win over the Steelers. He was not targeted in the passing game.

Cook saw extra time with the game being a laugher, as all four of the Bills' top rushers averaged at least seven yards per carry. And that's outside of Josh Allen's 424 passing yards. Both Cook and Zack Moss are well behind Devin Singletary in the pecking order, though Cook -- a second-round rookie -- showed some real burst on his TD run Sunday, and it'll be interesting to see how the carries shake out in the coming weeks when Singletary needs a breather.