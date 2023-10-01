Cook rushed 12 times for 29 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for a 48-yard gain in the Bills' 48-20 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Cook had his roughest day on the ground on the season from an efficiency perspective, but he partly made up for it by finally finding the end zone in 2023 on a one-yard run late in the first quarter that survived a reply review. Cook's big 48-yard grab was also instrumental in an early third-quarter drive that culminated in a Tyler Bass 33-yard field goal that extended Buffalo's lead to 34-20. Cook continues to contribute explosive plays each week, but he could have another uphill battle for rushing yards in a Week 5 matchup against the Jaguars in London.