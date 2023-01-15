Cook rushed 12 times for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Dolphins in the wild-card round.
Cook took a handoff 12 yards to help double Buffalo's lead during the first quarter. Although he also had a 13-yard rush, Cook found little room to maneuver on his other carries. Meanwhile, teammate Devin Singletary rushed 10 times for 48 yards. As the Bills now advance to the AFC divisional round, expect Cook and Singletary to continuing sharing snaps alongside quarterback Josh Allen.
