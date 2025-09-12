Cook (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at the Jets.

Cook was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring issue, but a full walkthrough Thursday and uncapped session Friday has cleared him to handle his typical role as the Bills' No. 1 running back. In a season-opening win against the Ravens, he earned 56 percent of the offensive snaps and turned 18 touches into 102 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD, while reserve RBs Ray Davis and Ty Johnson combined for four touches for 25 total yards.