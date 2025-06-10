Cook is present for the start of Buffalo's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Cook skipped voluntary OTAs amid his ongoing negotiations for a new contract with the Bills, but the 2022 second-round pick won't opt to hold out from mandatory minicamp, for which he would accrue fines. His presence at minicamp could indicate that contract talks have progressed beyond the point of being a "stalemate," as Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network described the situation earlier in June. After rushing 207 times for 1,009 yards and a career-high 16 touchdowns across 16 regular-season appearances in 2024, plus a 32-258-2 receiving line, Cook is now staring down the final year of his rookie deal.