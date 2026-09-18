Cook rushed 21 times for 135 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of three targets for four yards in the Bills' 41-31 win over the Lions on Thursday.

Cook repeatedly gashed a Lions defense that came in with a reputation for being stingy against the run, more than atoning for a lackluster Week 1 showing against the Texans just four days earlier. The star running back rounded out his fantasy night with the final score of the high-scoring clash, recording a one-yard touchdown run just after the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Cook's multiple explosive runs throughout the night served as a reminder of why he earned such lofty draft status this summer, and he'll remain a critical component of a juggernaut Bills offense in a Week 3 home matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 27.