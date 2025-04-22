Cook is not present for the start of voluntary OTAs on Tuesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said it's "not fair" to assume Cook's absence at voluntary OTAs is related to his desire for a new contract, adding that "he'll be ready to go" for mandatory offseason activities. Nonetheless, coming off a 2024 campaign in which he scored 18 touchdowns (16 rushing) despite playing just 48 percent of offensive snaps in his 16 regular-season appearances, Cook has been open about his desire for both a substantial extension and increased playing time. Still, Buffalo has Ray Davis entering Year 2, and the team opted to re-sign pending free agent Ty Johnson, indicating some level of commitment to a backfield rotation. How much attention the team plays to the running back position in the 2025 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday, could be telling as to Cook's odds of attaining a new deal. He's currently heading into the final year of his rookie contract after having compiled back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.