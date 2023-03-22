The Bills have added Damien Harris to a running back corps that also includes Cook and Nyheim Hines, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

The free-agent acquisition of Harris helps fill the void created by the departure of Devin Singletary, who recently signed a deal with the Texans. As a rookie last season, Cook logged 89 carries for 507 yards and two TDs, to go along with a 21-180-1 receiving line in 16 games. The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Harris brings added power to Buffalo's backfield mix and can be expected to absorb a decent chunk of the 177 carries vacated by Singletary's exit, especially in early-down and short-yardage situations. Even so, Cook (listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds) should still have an opportunity to garner more volume in 2023, while Hines (5-foot-8, 198 pounds) continues to work in a change-of-pace role. As things stand, Cook's fantasy upside hinges on how much of Singletary's prior role (which also included 52 targets) he takes on this coming season while working alongside Harris.