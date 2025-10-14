Cook rushed 17 times for 87 yards and didn't draw a target in the Bills' 24-14 loss to the Falcons on Monday night.

Cook enjoyed a solid night on the ground despite game script working against the run as the game unfolded, bouncing back nicely from a 49-yard output in the Week 5 loss to the Patriots. However, Cook failed to draw a target for the first time this season after failing to haul in the one pass thrown his way in Week 5, a relatively rare slump for him as a pass catcher. Cook's fantasy value remains significantly elevated in all formats, however, and he draws a favorable matchup on the road against the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 26 following Buffalo's Week 7 bye.