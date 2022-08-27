Cook carried the ball three times for 13 yards in Friday's preseason loss to the Bills. He also had one reception that went for no gain.

Cook started the game, though Devin Singletary didn't tally any statistics in the team's preseason finale. Cook was stymied on the team's first drive, gaining no yards on a carry and reception. He also was called for chop block penalty, though the foul was declined. Cook rebounded for gains of nine and four yards on the ground during the team's second drive, his only action of the contest. He figures to work behind Devin Singletary to begin the season, though Cook's role could expand if he impresses early on.