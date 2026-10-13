Cook rushed 10 times for 121 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for seven yards in the Bills' 37-34 overtime win over the Rams on Monday night. He also committed two fumbles, losing one.

Cook put together another highly efficient night that saw him gain significant chunks of yards on multiple carries, and which featured his fifth rushing touchdown of the season on a 17-yard run in the latter portion of the second quarter. However, Cook dodged what would have been a major blemish on his night -- a lost fumble at the Rams' 20-yard line in overtime -- when Josh Allen subsequently mounted a successful game-winning drive following a blocked field goal by Buffalo's special teams. Cook will take 532 rushing yards and an average of 5.6 yards per carry into a Week 6 road matchup against the Raiders on Sunday.