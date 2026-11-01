Cook rushed 21 times for 80 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 36-10 win over the Ravens.

Cook gave the Bills some breathing room with a five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to extend Buffalo's lead to 23-10. He was evaluated for a head injury later in the game but received clearance to return and notched one more carry after that point. After being held to 57 rushing yards without a touchdown by the Texans in Week 1, Cook has rushed for at least 75 yards and a touchdown in six consecutive games. Extending that streak won't be easy in Week 8 against Minnesota's elite defense on MNF.