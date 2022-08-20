Cook ran for 38 yards on four carries and caught a 12-yard reception on one target in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday.

The explosive running Cook demonstrated at Georgia has so far carried over to the NFL, and he appears ready for whatever role the Bills might have for him -- seemingly a pass-heavy role off the bench behind starter Devin Singletary. Singletary (four carries for 39 yards) and Zack Moss (four carries for 19 yards and two touchdowns) did some flexing of their own against Denver, which is a useful reminder that this backfield might rotate often.