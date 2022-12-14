Cook carried four times for six yards and added a nine-yard reception in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.

Though he and starter Devin Singletary worked in a relatively even timeshare for the second week in a row, Cook wasn't able to build on his breakthrough Week 13 outing against the Patriots, during which the rookie totaled 105 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches. Singletary was the more productive of the two backs versus the Jets (eight carries for 39 yards, one catch for four yards), but not so much so that it will guarantee him the majority of the snaps moving forward. Even if Cook sees his 41 percent snap share from Week 14 tail off a bit in another divisional game this Sunday against the Dolphins, he should at least remain ahead of trade-deadline pickup Nyheim Hines in the Bills' backfield pecking order.