Cook lost four yards on five carries and caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars.

The Bills' entire offense was completely flat for nearly the whole first half, and quarterback Josh Allen took matters into his own hands after halftime, so Cook didn't get much of a chance to improve his numbers. It's the second-year back's worst performance of the season, but he should be able to rebound in Week 6 against a vulnerable Giants run defense.