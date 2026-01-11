Cook carried the ball 15 times for 46 yards and caught two of three targets for five yards in the Bills' 27-24 win during the wild-card round Sunday.

After amassing a career-high 1,621 yards during the regular season to secure his first career rushing crown, Cook had trouble finding room to roam against an elite Jags run defense, with his longest gain going for just 11 yards. Not counting a Week 18 contest in which he made only a cameo appearance, it was the first time Cook had been held below 50 yards since Week 11. The Bills won't know who they're playing next until after the weekend's games are over, but Cook is likely to face another tough opponent next weekend, with the Broncos and Texans among their potential divisional-round matchups.