Cook carried 14 times for 67 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Thursday's 24-18 win over Tampa Bay.

Cook saw 14 carries to Latavius Murray's five, but quarterback Josh Allen always has the ability to hone in on the run game, as the latter posted a 7-41-1 line on the ground. In fact, Allen has more rushing touchdowns (5) than every other Bills player combined this season. As for Cook, his 4.8 yards per carry is great and he's got a decent role in the passing game with 18 catches on the season, plus he's the main ball carrier, but touchdowns will be tricky to come by even with Damien Harris (neck) out of action because there are so many other talents in the offense. Cook's high in carries for the season is 17, back in Week 2.