Cook rushed 22 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in two of three targets for four yards and another score in the Bills' 35-31 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Facing a notoriously stingy Patriots run defense, Cook carefully picked his spots throughout the afternoon and consistently churned out productive gains. He was a critical contributor to the Bills' second-half rally, recording three- and 11-yard touchdown runs. Those scoring scampers were preceded by a five-yard scoring grab with just under two minutes remaining in the first half, giving Cook his first three-TD tally of the season. The star running back figures to be heavily involved again in a Week 16 road matchup against the Browns next Sunday.