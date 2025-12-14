Bills' James Cook: Three-TD day against tough defense
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cook rushed 22 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in two of three targets for four yards and another score in the Bills' 35-31 win over the Patriots on Sunday.
Facing a notoriously stingy Patriots run defense, Cook carefully picked his spots throughout the afternoon and consistently churned out productive gains. He was a critical contributor to the Bills' second-half rally, recording three- and 11-yard touchdown runs. Those scoring scampers were preceded by a five-yard scoring grab with just under two minutes remaining in the first half, giving Cook his first three-TD tally of the season. The star running back figures to be heavily involved again in a Week 16 road matchup against the Browns next Sunday.
