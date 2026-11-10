Cook rushed 31 times for 107 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Bills' 23-6 win over the Vikings on Monday night.

Cook was repeatedly stonewalled through three quarters by a Vikings run defense that had been fairly beatable, but the star running back continued to get opportunities to test Minnesota's defensive front. That approach finally began paying off on an early fourth-quarter marathon scoring drive, one where Cook recorded runs of nine, six and 11 yards before capping off the march with a five-yard scoring rush to extend Buffalo's 13-6 lead. Cook ultimately fell just a carry short of tying his career high, and he eclipsed the century mark on the ground for the fourth time this season. The fifth-year pro's trip to the end zone extended his touchdown streak to seven games as well, and Cook will head into a favorable Week 10 road matchup just 186 rushing yards short of his fourth straight 1,000-yard campaign.