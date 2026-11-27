Cook rushed 32 times for 117 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for eight yards in the Bills' 13-10 win over the Chiefs on Thursday.

Cook logged a season high in rush attempts while eclipsing the century mark for the third time in the last four games. Cook's longest gain went for only 10 yards, so he worked hard for everything he got against a tough Chiefs front. Cook added his 11th rushing touchdown of the season on a five-yard run early in the second quarter, and he'll have some extra recovery time before he takes aim at the Patriots defense in a Week 13 road matchup on Sunday, Dec. 6.