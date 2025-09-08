Cook rushed 13 times for 44 yards and a touchdown while catching all five of his targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 41-40 win over the Ravens.

Cook heated up after a quiet first half. He scored a two-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter and came two yards shy of tacking on a receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter, settling for a 51-yard gain on the play. Cook led the team in rushing yards and exceeded 100 scrimmage yards while Ty Johnson and Ray Davis combined for just three carries and three targets, so Cook unsurprisingly remains the clear lead back after signing a four-year, $48 million extension in August. Buffalo played catch-up throughout this win and will hope for a better defensive performance, which would allow for a more run-heavy game script, in Week 2 against the Jets.