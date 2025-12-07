Cook carried the ball 18 times for 80 yards and caught both his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 39-34 win over the Bengals.

The star running back had a little trouble holding onto the ball in snowy, cold conditions, committing two fumbles and losing one, but he reached 100 scrimmage yards for a fourth straight game and the sixth time in the last seven contests. Over that stretch, Cook has piled up 771 rushing yards and three TDs on the ground while adding a 17-178-1 line on 17 targets. He'll face a much tougher test in Week 15 against the Patriots' stingy run defense.