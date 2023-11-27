Cook carried the ball 16 times for 43 yards and caught six of seven targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles.

The catches and receiving yards were career highs for the second-year running back, as Cook reached the century mark in scrimmage yards for the third straight game and the sixth time in 12 contests this season. Buffalo will be on bye next week, but Cook will head into a Week 14 trip to Kansas City having already recorded a 1,000-yard campaign for the first time with 731 rushing yards and 308 receiving yards. A lack of touchdowns -- he has only three, one on the ground and two through the air -- is all that's keeping the 2022 second-round pick from elite status at his position.