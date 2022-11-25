Cook rushed twice for four yards and caught two of five targets for 14 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over Detroit.

Devin Singletary dominated touches in Buffalo's backfield with 80 scrimmage yards on 14 carries and one catch, but Cook at least maintained the No. 2 role over Nyheim Hines, who touched the ball only once on offense. Barring an injury to Singletary, Cook will have a hard time carving out a meaningful role as a distant third rushing option in a Buffalo offense that relies primarily on Josh Allen's arms and legs.