Cook rushed 21 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns while catching his only target for three yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

Cook once again operated as the clear lead back, as Ray Davis and Ty Johnson combined for just 30 scrimmage yards, with most of the backups' opportunities coming after the game was well in hand. Buffalo capitalized on a drive-extending roughing the passer penalty to open the scoring with a one-yard Cook rushing touchdown, and he added a 44-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to extend the lead to 20-0. Cook's versatile skill set allows him to stay heavily involved regardless of game script, and he has three total touchdowns heading into Thursday's Week 3 home game against the 0-2 Dolphins after racking up 18 scrimmage TDs in the 2024 regular season.