Cook is seeking a contract extension and said he'd like to get more playing time as well, Ryan Talbot of newyorkupstate.com reports.

Cook scored 18 touchdowns during the 2024 regular season despite playing just 48 percent of snaps in his 16 appearances. He got a carry or target on 50.5 percent of his snaps, which helped make up for the modest playing time and allowed for a second straight 1,000-yard rushing season. He's perhaps the most obvious TD regression candidate in the league for 2025, but he can make up for any losses in per-touch productivity if the Bills give him a larger workload. That's far from guaranteed, of course, considering Cook is one of the league's smaller lead backs (listed at 190 pounds) and has 2024 fourth-round pick Ray Davis behind him on the depth chart. Ty Johnson also got a lot of playing time in 2024, mostly in clear passing situations, but he's scheduled for unrestricted free agency, whereas Cook has one year remaining on his rookie contract.