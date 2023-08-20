Cook rushed the ball three times for three yards in Saturday's 27-15 preseason loss to the Steelers.

Cook didn't do anything with his two touches, but his usage was more telling. He worked only with the first-team offense, and while Latavius Murray also got some work with Josh Allen, Murray also played a few possessions with Matt Barkley. All indications are that the Bills intend to use Cook as the top running back on the depth chart as we close in on the regular season.