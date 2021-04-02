site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Jamil Douglas: Heading to Buffalo
RotoWire Staff
Apr 2, 2021
Bills signed Douglas to a one-year contract Friday.
Douglas, a fourth-round pick of the 2015
NFL Draft, is joining the Bills after spending his 2020 campaign playing 14 games with the Titans. The guard will likely serve as a reserve lineman in the upcoming season with Buffalo. More News
