Crowder (undisclosed) will not practice Tuesday due to soreness, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott considers Crowder "day-to-day." The veteran slot specialist has now missed two consecutive practices, but there's not yet any indication that he's dealing with a potential long-term issue. As long as Crowder remains sidelined it will mean increased opportunities for other wideouts to handle reps behind Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, including Isaiah McKenzie and rookie fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir. Crowder is said to be competing with McKenzie for the key starting role in the slot.