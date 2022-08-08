Crowder turned in a strong showing at Monday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie -- who missed Monday's session due to soreness -- are in the mix claim the slot role previously handled by Cole Beasley. While Buscaglia suggests that Crowder "is still likely behind McKenzie because of the Bills' explosive potential with McKenzie in the lineup," we suspect that the steady Crowder can still make a push for the role as the summer rolls along if he can stay healthy and continue to make plays in practice.