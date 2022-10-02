Crowder was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with an ankle injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Crowder caught one of his four targets for seven yards. In his absence, the Bills' Week 4 wide receiver corps will continue to be led by Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie.
