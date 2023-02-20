Crowder was limited to just four regular-season games in 2022 due to a fractured ankle, finishing his first season with the Bills with just six catches for 60 yards and no scores.

Crowder was supposed to fill the slot job for the Bills after Cole Beasley was not brought back, but the former's injury derailed those plans and Isaiah McKenzie ended up filling the role for most of the season, though Beasley returned for the stretch run and ended up being an integral part of the offense again in the postseason. Crowder was on a one-year deal, so he's no sure thing to return even though he seemed to be getting close to full health by the time the Bills reached the playoffs.