Crowder caught one of two targets for 16 yards while racking up 41 punt return yards in Monday's 41-7 win over the Titans.

Crowder was quiet in what was an offensive explosion for the Bills on Monday, failing to capitalize on the absence of Gabe Davis (ankle) in the contest. Through two games, Crowder has only garnered a meager six targets and doesn't appear to be filling the same role Cole Beasley did in Buffalo's offense last season. The wide receiver will look to become more involved in Week 3 when the team takes on the Dolphins, who allowed 318 yards in the air to the Ravens last week.