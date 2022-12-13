Crowder (ankle) has been working off to the side during recent Bills practices but has yet to be designated for return from injured reserve, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Though he's been sidelined since early October with a fractured ankle, Crowder hasn't been shut down for the season and is still eying a return to the field in late December. The veteran wideout thus looks on track to remain out for the Bills' Week 15 game against the Dolphins, though a return at some point during the final three weeks of the season remains feasible. Buffalo added some potential competition for Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie in the slot role earlier Tuesday, when the Bills coaxed Cole Beasley out of retirement and signed him to their practice squad.