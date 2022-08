Crowder, who had been dealing with what coach Sean McDermott referred to as "soreness" and "tightness", will practice Monday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Now that Crowder is in line to resume practicing, he'll look to secure a role in the Bills' wide receiver corps, which is slated to feature Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis out wide, with Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie in the mix to handle slot duties and 2022 fifth-rounder Khalil Shakir also contending for snaps.