Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that he doesn't know if Crowder (ankle) will be available for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Cincinnati, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Crowder was designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice last week, but he wasn't added to the active roster ahead of the Bills' wild-card win over Miami. The veteran slot wideout hasn't played since Week 4 due to an ankle fracture, but it appears he's getting close to a return and will have a chance to play in the divisional round if he can impress during practice, which could be a solid boost given Isaiah McKenzie's (hamstring) status is also unclear.