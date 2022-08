Crowder was targeted once but did not record a reception in Saturday's 27-24 preseason win over the Colts.

Crowder had a relatively prominent role in the game with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie all held out of the game. Crowder's lone target was picked off, an inauspicious start to his tenure with Buffalo. It also appears that Crowder is buried on the depth chart, so he may not be on the field regularly in Week 1.