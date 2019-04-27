The Bills selected Johnson in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 181st overall.

Johnson is undersized and tested poorly at the combine, lowlighted by a 4.69 40-yard dash at 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds. Despite those limitations, Johnson was a hard-nosed safety who was more than willing to help in run support with two seasons of at least 90 tackles. The Miami (FL) product plays better than his testing would suggest and his physical nature should land him a roster spot as a special teamer at the very least.