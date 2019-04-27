Bills' Jaquan Johnson: Buffalo bound
The Bills selected Johnson in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 181st overall.
Johnson is undersized and tested poorly at the combine, lowlighted by a 4.69 40-yard dash at 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds. Despite those limitations, Johnson was a hard-nosed safety who was more than willing to help in run support with two seasons of at least 90 tackles. The Miami (FL) product plays better than his testing would suggest and his physical nature should land him a roster spot as a special teamer at the very least.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...