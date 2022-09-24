Johnson is expected to see an increased role Sunday against the Dolphins and possibly beyond with Micah Hyde expected to miss the season due to a neck injury.

The team has yet to confirm Hyde is out for the season, but his agent posted that very fact Saturday and the player has already been ruled out for Week 3. As for Johnson, he's a sixth-round pick from 2019 that's stuck around thanks to good backup play and strong special-teams work. He's only received 22 defensive snaps this season, figure that's about to spike up quickly.