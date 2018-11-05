Croom caught three of five targets for 36 yards during Sunday's loss to the Bears.

Croom ended up seeing the field for a career-high 42 offensive snaps, mostly due to a hamstring injury suffered by starter Charles Clay. Croom and Logan Thomas would be in store for an increased workload should Clay's injury carry over to this week's blockbuster showdown against the Jets, though almost no one in Buffalo's offense carries ownership worthiness right now. Croom does have a good set of hands and his learning curve is worth tracking, considering the Bills seem likely to move on from the injury-prone and highly paid Clay at some point.