Croom, who had been the only remaining tight end under contract, will now have competition for the starting job after the Bills landed Tyler Kroft in free agency.

Kroft, even though he's being handsomely compensated, also doesn't have the pedigree to simply run away with the competition (he had a 42-404-7 season in 2017 surrounded by three other pro seasons with very limited production) , but this is obviously a severe hit to Croom's 2019 value. The Bills do like Croom's upside, as he's still learning the position after being a wideout at Tennessee in college, but at best he'll be allowed to compete for the starting job. And there's still a chance the Bills could draft a tight end early come April's draft.