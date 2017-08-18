Bills' Jason Croom: Dealing with ankle injury
Croom didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles due to an ankle injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Croom recorded one catch for nine yards against the Vikings in the team's first preseason contest, but missed a valuable opportunity to prove himself worthy of a roster spot Thursday. He's competing for a roster spot with plenty of unproven players at the tight end position, so a good showing during the preseason could give him a legitimate shot at making the roster out of camp.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Draft strategy? Flexibility best one
Heath Cummings discusses a few of the more popular draft strategies and whether he's willing...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...