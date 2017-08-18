Bills' Jason Croom: Dealing with ankle injury

Croom didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles due to an ankle injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Croom recorded one catch for nine yards against the Vikings in the team's first preseason contest, but missed a valuable opportunity to prove himself worthy of a roster spot Thursday. He's competing for a roster spot with plenty of unproven players at the tight end position, so a good showing during the preseason could give him a legitimate shot at making the roster out of camp.