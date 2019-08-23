Bills' Jason Croom: Expected out Friday
Croom (hamstring) is slated to sit out Friday's preseason game against the Lions, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Croom continues to battle a hamstring issue as roster cuts begin to loom. However, considering he hauled in 22 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown last season and Tyler Kroft's status for the opener remains unclear, Croom may still be in decent shape to earn a 53-man roster spot.
