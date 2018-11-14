Croom was on the field for 60 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Jets but was not targeted in the passing game.

Croom's playing time went way up with Charles Clay shelved with a hamstring injury, but nothing much came of it even with the Bills having their biggest offensive day of the season. The Bills are taking a good look at many of their younger players in what's turned out to be a rebuilding season, so Croom will continue to have a small role even if Clay returns to action following the team's Week 11 bye. That role won't yield more than a few sprinkled catches, however.